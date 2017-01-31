VST ECS (Thailand) was awarded FY16 Distributor of the Year from Cisco Systems.General Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 15:56
VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a member of the VST ECS Group, led by Mr. Thongchai Puckwattanachai (2nd left), President, has garnered FY16 Distributor of the Year from Cisco Systems (Thailand) Ltd. This award-wining mark the consecutive year that VST ECS (Thailand) has been recognized by Cisco Systems strongly supported and generated a continued growth of Cisco products in Thailand throughout the year 2016.
This award was presented by Mr. Vatsun Tiraparapong (2nd right), Managing Director, Thailand & Indochina, to VST ECS (Thailand) in the event "Thailand & Indochina Partner Conference 2017" recently held at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa Hotel, Prachuap Khirikhan.
Khun Thongchai mentioned that "This is another recognition that we have received this prestigious award from Cisco. During the past 10 years, we have received "Distributor of the Year" award throughout almost every year and also much of praised from Cisco executives too."
"We would like to express our appreciation to all Products, Supports, and Sales team both in Thailand and CLM Countries, including the Services team of vServePlus Co., Ltd., who have great effort and dedicated demonstrate the strength of our professional team work that the results worth to all of us. I am strongly confident that if we still work hard and closely coordinating together like this; this award certainly will continue to be ours" Khun Thongchai said.
