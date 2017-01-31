Sunday Family Buffet Brunch with FAMILY at Al Meroz Come 4 Pay 3 Promotion

Bangkok--31 Jan--Maxima Consultants

Al Meroz, Thailand's first leading Halal Hotel on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 5 offers 'Sunday Family Buffet Brunch', a step away from the usual buffet lunch for family at Diwan restaurant for 950++ Baht per person. For bookings, please call 0-2136-8700 extension 4305.

Sunday Family Buffet Brunch offers a variety international flavor from France, Japan, Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and etc. Enjoy every mouthful dish such as Shrimp/Chicken Masala, Braised Beef Cheek, Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chop, Massaman Pizza and etc. There are kid corners offering mini Burgers, Pizzas, Fish and Chips, French Fried, Milkshakes, Ice-Cream and many more which will surely make kid's eyes sparkle with joy.

Special Offer: Come 4 Pay 3 Price is at Baht 950++ for an adult and half price for kid under 12 years old.

