Welcome the Month of Love with the Chill Out Friday Night Party at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Welcome the Month of Love with the Chill Out Friday Night Party at Mercure Pattaya HotelGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 09:53
You are cordially invited to welcome the Month of Love with our lover's Chill Out Party! Mercure Pattaya Hotel invites you and your friends to join us for our 5th Chill Out Party Night on Friday, 3rd February 2017 for an evening to remember and a night you simply won't forget. Entry is only THB 150 including one drink with all other fantastic food and delicious drinks on offer at an irresistible THB 150 nett. So make a date in your diary and enjoy the sensational sounds of "The Value" live band and a smooth jazz instrumental by the incomparable Mark Hodgkins at Aqua Bar from 6.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the party to end all Pattaya parties!
