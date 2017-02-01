Valentines Day A moment to remember at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

General Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 16:10
Bangkok--1 Feb--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

This Valentine's, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers guests and their sweethearts for an ultimate romantic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok. From sumptuous international buffet to splendid 12-course dinner and exceptional wines; it is the place to celebrate the day of love and many wonderful experiences.

Tables Grill
6.30pm – 10.00pm

On Valentine's Day at Tables Grill, guests and their loved one indulge exquisite 12-course Valentine's menu passionately created by Head Chef Kevin Kristensen, including a welcome flute of Billecart-Salmon Rose Champagne.

Price at THB 3,800++ per person
The Dining Room
6.00pm – 10.00pm

Spoil your special person this Valentine's Day with the acclaimed International Buffet at The Dining Room. Nothing says "I love you" quite like succulent fresh seafood, seared Foie Gras, Australian Prime Rib and perfectly cooked New Zealand Lamb Racks. Sweep your special person off their feet with our Executive Pastry Chef Remy's signature, Parisian-inspired Valentine's Day sweet selections. As a special treat for guests, a takeaway box of chocolate adds to the memorable evening.

Price at THB 2,100++ per person (food only)
For more information or reservation, please contact +66 2254 6250 or email restaurants.bangh@hyatt.com

