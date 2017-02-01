The 59th Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair will be joined by Major importers in Worlds Gems and Jewelry industry

The 59th Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair will be joined by Major importers in Worlds Gems and Jewelry industryGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 16:48
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter Bangkok during 22-26 February 2016.
With 20,000 expected visitors from every continents, one of Thailand's major export market of gems and jewelry products is the USA. Therefore, Thai Trade Center New York has confirmed that 23 major buyers from United States would certainly join the upcoming 59th BGJF, while anticipating that the megafair will generate some 17,000 million baht worth of trade deals.
Bringing together over 700 companies at over 2,000 booths, the 59th BGJF will be 25% larger than last year's fair, which generated a sales turnover of US$476.85 million. The five-day trade show will feature a dazzling layout, showcasing the full spectrum of gems and jewelry products – from gemstones, diamonds, pearls, precious metals, synthetics, costume and fashion jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry, display and packaging, equipment and tools, jewelry parts, to machinery; plus a new showcases displaying six niche markets: senior, pet lovers, men, arts & crafts, spiritual jewelry, and jewelry for wedding.
More importantly, at BGJF, legitimate exhibitors will enjoy a DUTY-FREE privilege, which applies to duties on all gems and jewelry products imported and sold at BGJF only. Meanwhile, traders and buyers will benefit greatly from much lower sales prices. Furthermore, the fair will also provide comprehensive trade facilitation such as a business matching service, a business lounge and much more.
The 59th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair will take place from February 22-26, 2017, at Challenger Halls 1-3, IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Muang Thong Thani. Business negotiation days are scheduled from February 22-24, 2017, 10am-6pm. The general public is welcome to explore exquisite products on February 25, 10am-6pm, and February 26, 10am-5pm. For more information and online pre-registration, visit www.bkkgems.com or dial DITP Call Center 1169 or e-mail bkkgems@ditp.go.th
Latest Press Release
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter...
1 February 2017 – Leading Australian winery Wolf Blass, together with Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai will be hosting a special wine tasting night on Saturday, February 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Sky Bear Bar & Bistro, Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai....
This Valentine's, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers guests and their sweethearts for an ultimate romantic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok. From sumptuous international buffet to splendid 12-course dinner and exceptional wines; it is the place...
Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has just created a new and romantic 'ritual' experience, designed to help couples connect and relax together. This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is...
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Le Boulanger dives into the romantic waves of love by offering Valentine themed products for the whole month of February. Join us with your loved ones and sample these amazingly lovely and delicious treats! "In Love...