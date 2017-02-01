The 59th Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair will be joined by Major importers in Worlds Gems and Jewelry industry

Bangkok--1 Feb--Department of International Trade Promotion

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter Bangkok during 22-26 February 2016.

With 20,000 expected visitors from every continents, one of Thailand's major export market of gems and jewelry products is the USA. Therefore, Thai Trade Center New York has confirmed that 23 major buyers from United States would certainly join the upcoming 59th BGJF, while anticipating that the megafair will generate some 17,000 million baht worth of trade deals.

Bringing together over 700 companies at over 2,000 booths, the 59th BGJF will be 25% larger than last year's fair, which generated a sales turnover of US$476.85 million. The five-day trade show will feature a dazzling layout, showcasing the full spectrum of gems and jewelry products – from gemstones, diamonds, pearls, precious metals, synthetics, costume and fashion jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry, display and packaging, equipment and tools, jewelry parts, to machinery; plus a new showcases displaying six niche markets: senior, pet lovers, men, arts & crafts, spiritual jewelry, and jewelry for wedding.

More importantly, at BGJF, legitimate exhibitors will enjoy a DUTY-FREE privilege, which applies to duties on all gems and jewelry products imported and sold at BGJF only. Meanwhile, traders and buyers will benefit greatly from much lower sales prices. Furthermore, the fair will also provide comprehensive trade facilitation such as a business matching service, a business lounge and much more.

The 59th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair will take place from February 22-26, 2017, at Challenger Halls 1-3, IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Muang Thong Thani. Business negotiation days are scheduled from February 22-24, 2017, 10am-6pm. The general public is welcome to explore exquisite products on February 25, 10am-6pm, and February 26, 10am-5pm. For more information and online pre-registration, visit www.bkkgems.com or dial DITP Call Center 1169 or e-mail bkkgems@ditp.go.th