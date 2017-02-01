Love is in the air this February across The Sukhothai Bangkok Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Love is in the air this February across The Sukhothai Bangkok Tuesday, 14 February 2017General Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 12:59
Love is in the air this February across The Sukhothai Bangkok. Offering several exciting and elegant experiences, including exclusive room offers, spa packages and romantic dinners, The Sukhothai has it all covered this Valentine's Day.
At Colonnade, our chefs have prepared a delectable international buffet fair, prepared exclusively for Valentine's Day! You can enjoy an unforgettable, delicious dinner with reflected views of our water garden, LIVE entertainment by our fabulous jazz singer, Coco Rouzier and participate in our special lucky draw to have the chance of winning a romantic stay for you and your loved one at one of our Deluxe Suites.
Share a dream made for two in the elegant surroundings of La Scala at a table set for you and your loved one. Let the night last forever as you enjoy delicious Italian cuisine carefully prepared by Chef David Tamburini and his team. The set menu includes Sicilian Red Prawns, Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio and concludes the love affair with a delightful Rose Flowers Panna Cotta.
Express your love at Celadon, one of the most iconic Thai restaurants in Bangkok. Set in our traditional Thai Sala floating above an enchanting lily pond, Chef Rosarin has created the "Dok Ruk" set dinner menu exclusively for this Valentine's evening, offering a wonderful journey into Thai cuisine, a truly romantic dining experience for loving couples.
Our Executive Pastry Chef Laurent Ganguillet, a true expert in chocolates, has created some exclusive Valentines Chocolate Truffles, dangerously addictive and only available during this unique, romantic period from 7-14 February 2017.
Latest Press Release
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter...
1 February 2017 – Leading Australian winery Wolf Blass, together with Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai will be hosting a special wine tasting night on Saturday, February 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Sky Bear Bar & Bistro, Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai....
This Valentine's, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers guests and their sweethearts for an ultimate romantic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok. From sumptuous international buffet to splendid 12-course dinner and exceptional wines; it is the place...
Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has just created a new and romantic 'ritual' experience, designed to help couples connect and relax together. This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is...
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Le Boulanger dives into the romantic waves of love by offering Valentine themed products for the whole month of February. Join us with your loved ones and sample these amazingly lovely and delicious treats! "In Love...