Love is in the air this February across The Sukhothai Bangkok Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Bangkok--1 Feb--The Sukhothai Bangkok

Love is in the air this February across The Sukhothai Bangkok. Offering several exciting and elegant experiences, including exclusive room offers, spa packages and romantic dinners, The Sukhothai has it all covered this Valentine's Day.

Chic Valentine's @ Colonnade

Buffet dinner at only THB 6,888 net per couple

At Colonnade, our chefs have prepared a delectable international buffet fair, prepared exclusively for Valentine's Day! You can enjoy an unforgettable, delicious dinner with reflected views of our water garden, LIVE entertainment by our fabulous jazz singer, Coco Rouzier and participate in our special lucky draw to have the chance of winning a romantic stay for you and your loved one at one of our Deluxe Suites.

"La Festa Degli Innamorati" @ La Scala

Set dinner menu at only THB 8,800 net per couple

Share a dream made for two in the elegant surroundings of La Scala at a table set for you and your loved one. Let the night last forever as you enjoy delicious Italian cuisine carefully prepared by Chef David Tamburini and his team. The set menu includes Sicilian Red Prawns, Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio and concludes the love affair with a delightful Rose Flowers Panna Cotta.

"Dok Ruk" @ Celadon

Set dinner menu at only THB 5,600 net per couple

Express your love at Celadon, one of the most iconic Thai restaurants in Bangkok. Set in our traditional Thai Sala floating above an enchanting lily pond, Chef Rosarin has created the "Dok Ruk" set dinner menu exclusively for this Valentine's evening, offering a wonderful journey into Thai cuisine, a truly romantic dining experience for loving couples.

"Chocolate love notes" @ Thimian, The Sukhothai Gourmet shop

Our Executive Pastry Chef Laurent Ganguillet, a true expert in chocolates, has created some exclusive Valentines Chocolate Truffles, dangerously addictive and only available during this unique, romantic period from 7-14 February 2017.

Make this Valentine's Day a precious moment in the ultimate expression of your love at The Sukhothai Bangkok, and celebrate Cupid's arrows with a choice of elegantly romantic wining and dining experiences.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 02 344 8888 or email to promotions@sukhothai.com.