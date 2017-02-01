Award-winning winery Wolf Blass presents exclusive wine tasting at Sky Bear Bar Bistro

Award-winning winery Wolf Blass presents exclusive wine tasting at Sky Bear Bar BistroGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 16:23
1 February 2017 – Leading Australian winery Wolf Blass, together with Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai will be hosting a special wine tasting night on Saturday, February 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Sky Bear Bar & Bistro, Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai. Attendees will experience a taste of four of Wolf Blass'most celebrated wines, matched to succulent BBQ lamb and fresh bruschetta.
Interested parties wishing to reserve an coveted place for the night can call 042-412-899 or 088-561-2929 with tickets priced at THB 590 net per person. Adding to the fun and great value of the occasion, for every four tickets purchased, a complimentary bottle of wine will be yours to bring home.
