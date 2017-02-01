LION DANCE CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--1 Feb--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok In celebration of the Year of the Rooster, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok organised a traditional lion dance ceremony to bring good fortune and prosperity to the hotel, guests and colleagues at the hotel's main entrance on Chinese New Year's Day. Posing for the group picture along with a lion dance troupe, seated from left are Mr. Jan Kaiser, hotel's Hotel Manager; Mr. Phillip Couvaras, hotel's Area Manager and General Manager; Mrs. Chonlada Tejavej; Khunying Jawaratana Tejavej, hotel's Special Advisor; Mr. Suvat Asdathorn, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shangri-La Hotel Public Co., Ltd.; Emeritus Professor Dr. Anant Tejavej; Mr. Uthai Asdathorn; and Ms. Apisamai Asdathorn, hotel's Purchasing Manager.

Latest Press Release

The 59th Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair will be joined by Major importers in Worlds Gems and Jewelry industry Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter...

Award-winning winery Wolf Blass presents exclusive wine tasting at Sky Bear Bar Bistro 1 February 2017 – Leading Australian winery Wolf Blass, together with Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai will be hosting a special wine tasting night on Saturday, February 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Sky Bear Bar & Bistro, Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai....

Valentines Day A moment to remember at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok This Valentine's, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers guests and their sweethearts for an ultimate romantic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok. From sumptuous international buffet to splendid 12-course dinner and exceptional wines; it is the place...

An intimate Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has just created a new and romantic 'ritual' experience, designed to help couples connect and relax together. This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is...

My Sweet Valentine at Le Boulanger In celebration of Valentine's Day, Le Boulanger dives into the romantic waves of love by offering Valentine themed products for the whole month of February. Join us with your loved ones and sample these amazingly lovely and delicious treats! "In Love...

Related Topics