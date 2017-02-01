Maeban Publishing revamps its strategies to focus on content creation on every platform

Bangkok--1 Feb--Suay Suay Communications Team

Maeban Publishing, which owns several media brands such as MaeBan, NYLON and Time Out Bangkok magazines, announces a major strategic facelift in its 40 years of history, with a plan to turn around its print media by engaging the consumers through real life experience, while also focusing on content creation on digital platforms to suit the lifestyle of modern consumers.

Ms Dujduan Hetrakul, managing director of Maeban Publishing, said, "With technology, the way people consume content has changed. We have to adapt to these changes. Over the years, we have built on our magazines by creating new content, such as by organizing events, activities, and concerts, as well as adding a new media brand (Time Out Bangkok) last year. Through such experiences, we have built new know-how for other media platforms in our company, and therefore we are able to adapt to social and behavioral changes of the consumers today."

This year, Maeban Publishing is prepared to expand its media brands by creating new content to keep up with the changes while still retaining the character of each brand. MaeBanmagazine will organize MaeBan Fair, a market selling household tools and food ingredients with culinary activities. Additionally, the magazine will introduce e-commerce on Maeban.co.th, which is a good community with a lot of potential for growth, with 50,000 visitors per day. The website will be the hub of cooking tips and kitchenware and small appliances exchange for consumers.

International magazines NYLON and Time Out Bangkok will also rejig their strategies and expand their platform. This year, the company will highlight NYLON's fashion and music strengths by organizing activities for the readers such as Nylon Music Night Out concert and Nylon Sales online shopping event. Additionally, NYLON will produce content for internet TV featuring parties and events and exclusive interviews. Time Out Bangkok, which debuted in Thailand last year, is set to introduce a mobile application for its readers to stay tuned to the latest from the magazine, with Thai and English content. Its website will add Thai content to reach out to more readers. Meanwhile, signature events from abroad will be hosted in Thailand, starting with Time Out Cinema Club movie screening at CentralWorld, as well as many other events throughout the year.

Mr Pongsiri Hetrakul, managing director of Maeban Publishing Group, said, "Over the past four decades, we have created content that meets the needs of our readers. Today, in our business expansion, we will present content through a new perspective. We will continue to offer interesting and useful content, while enriching our fans' experience through new platforms."

Maeban Publishing's new strategies highlight its mission to offer the best knowledge and experience to its readers through interesting content that suits each magazine, while also introducing new platforms and activities to meet the diverse lifestyle needs of consumers.