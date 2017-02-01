THE ULTIMATE PARTY PACKAGE AT DREAM BANGKOK

General Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 11:50
Bangkok--1 Feb--DREAM BANGKOK
Celebrate any special occasion in style with colleagues, family, and friends. Whether an exclusive party at rooftop pool "Flava Lite" or in a stylish "Flava Restaurant & Bar" venue at Dream Hotel Bangkok.
The packages include everything you need for a wonderful party. Price starts from THB 1,000++ per person and based on a minimum of 30 guests.

Selection of international buffet, cocktail or BBQ. Live cooking station (depends on package)Free flow cocktail, mocktail and soft drinks.Complimentary of cocktail charge up to 5 bottles (depends on package)Decoration in your preferred theme or company colours.

Let's get into gear to party and be prepared to party like never before. We will make sure you have the best party in town. Valid now – June, 2017.

Contact us to satisfy your party mood! For more information and booking, please call +66 (0) 2254 8500 (Events & Sales team) or events@dreambkk.com. The price is exclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

