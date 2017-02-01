An intimate Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

An intimate Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 15:42
This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is followed by an utterly relaxing bespoke body massage, leaving you both rested and radiant. Faces are then treated to a signature organic facial for her and an invigorating 'oriental' scalp and foot experience for him, and the treatment is completed with a refreshing cup of tea and fresh fruit platter.
Priced at only THB 2,950++ per person or THB 5,500++ per couple, this deluxe indulgence is available from now to February 2017, and comes with a complimentary magnolia shower cream and body moisturizer gift set. Contact Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor at Centara Grand at CentralWorld for more information or to make treatment reservations on 0-2100-1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or E-mail: spacgcw@chr.co.th
Latest Press Release
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that major importers and buyers from key export markets of gems and jewelry will turn up at the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair that is set to glitter...
1 February 2017 – Leading Australian winery Wolf Blass, together with Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai will be hosting a special wine tasting night on Saturday, February 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Sky Bear Bar & Bistro, Amanta Hotel Nhongkhai....
This Valentine's, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers guests and their sweethearts for an ultimate romantic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok. From sumptuous international buffet to splendid 12-course dinner and exceptional wines; it is the place...
Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has just created a new and romantic 'ritual' experience, designed to help couples connect and relax together. This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is...
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Le Boulanger dives into the romantic waves of love by offering Valentine themed products for the whole month of February. Join us with your loved ones and sample these amazingly lovely and delicious treats! "In Love...