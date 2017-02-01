An intimate Rose Infused Couples Ritual at Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--1 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has just created a new and romantic 'ritual' experience, designed to help couples connect and relax together.

This incredible two-hour caring couple's treatment begins with a soothing foot cleansing, and is followed by an utterly relaxing bespoke body massage, leaving you both rested and radiant. Faces are then treated to a signature organic facial for her and an invigorating 'oriental' scalp and foot experience for him, and the treatment is completed with a refreshing cup of tea and fresh fruit platter.

Priced at only THB 2,950++ per person or THB 5,500++ per couple, this deluxe indulgence is available from now to February 2017, and comes with a complimentary magnolia shower cream and body moisturizer gift set. Contact Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor at Centara Grand at CentralWorld for more information or to make treatment reservations on 0-2100-1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or E-mail: spacgcw@chr.co.th