Sweet Vanilla Treatment at Spa Botanica 1-28 February 2017

Sweet Vanilla Treatment at Spa Botanica 1-28 February 2017General Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 14:34
Spa Botanica at The Sukhothai Bangkok is surrounded by the soothing harmony of nature, located in lush green gardens in the heart of the city. Not only a place of indulgence, but also a place for perfecting your everyday lifestyle, and exploring some of the wellness therapies our expert practitioners have created to rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.
For February, the month of love, we would like to offer a unique romantic spa treatment for couples seeking relaxation and serenity during their private moments. The Sweet Vanilla Treatment smoothens the texture of your skin, melts away tension and provides a truly authentic, aromatic experience.
The treatment begins with a Smooth Vanilla scrub for 30 minutes, followed by a deep, relaxing massage as you enjoy the scent of sweet vanilla cream and Jojoba oil. Vanilla Caramel tea and Vanilla Butter cookies will be served both before and after your treatment at intimate, exotic Spa Botanica.
