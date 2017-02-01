Sweet Vanilla Treatment at Spa Botanica 1-28 February 2017

Bangkok--1 Feb--The Sukhothai Bangkok

Spa Botanica at The Sukhothai Bangkok is surrounded by the soothing harmony of nature, located in lush green gardens in the heart of the city. Not only a place of indulgence, but also a place for perfecting your everyday lifestyle, and exploring some of the wellness therapies our expert practitioners have created to rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.

For February, the month of love, we would like to offer a unique romantic spa treatment for couples seeking relaxation and serenity during their private moments. The Sweet Vanilla Treatment smoothens the texture of your skin, melts away tension and provides a truly authentic, aromatic experience.

The treatment begins with a Smooth Vanilla scrub for 30 minutes, followed by a deep, relaxing massage as you enjoy the scent of sweet vanilla cream and Jojoba oil. Vanilla Caramel tea and Vanilla Butter cookies will be served both before and after your treatment at intimate, exotic Spa Botanica.

The 90 minutes Sweet Vanilla Treatment is priced at just THB 7,000 net per couple.

Spa Botanica is open daily: 09:00 – 22:00 hrs.

For reservations, please call Spa Botanica: 66 (0) 2344 8900 or email to spabotanica@sukhothai.com