Photo Release: COLLAGE EMOTION ART EXHIBITION OPENING CEREMONY IN THE LOBBY AREA, CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--1 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok The Portuguese Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto presided over the opening ceremony of the "Collage Emotion" Art Exhibition by gifted Thai artist Mr. Virut Panchabuse in the lobby area of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok. The event was organized by the hotel's General Manager, Mr. Patrick Manthe. Photo shows: (from left) • Ms. Janejira Yodket • Mr. Virut Panchabuse • H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto • Mr. Patrick Manthe • Ms. Kanthida Srinoi from Wine Dee Dee Co., Ltd.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: COLLAGE EMOTION ART EXHIBITION OPENING CEREMONY IN THE LOBBY AREA, CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK The Portuguese Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto presided over the opening ceremony of the "Collage Emotion" Art Exhibition by gifted Thai artist Mr. Virut Panchabuse in the lobby area of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok. The event was...

Valentines Day Dinner No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok 14th February 2017 from 6.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok invites all loving couples to experience an evening of romance with the one you love complemented by good food and good wine. What better way to show you care? For...

Welcome the Month of Love with the Chill Out Friday Night Party at Mercure Pattaya Hotel You are cordially invited to welcome the Month of Love with our lover's Chill Out Party! Mercure Pattaya Hotel invites you and your friends to join us for our 5th Chill Out Party Night on Friday, 3rd February 2017 for an evening to remember and a night...

Maeban Publishing revamps its strategies to focus on content creation on every platform Maeban Publishing, which owns several media brands such as MaeBan, NYLON and Time Out Bangkok magazines, announces a major strategic facelift in its 40 years of history, with a plan to turn around its print media by engaging the consumers through real...

Kantar TNS Survey for Nestle Waters on Water Consumption Water needs is a common ground across populations and cultures according to the survey but local habits and knowledge still affect water consumption Kantar TNS and Nestle Waters published a survey on attitudes about water consumption in seven countries:...

Related Topics