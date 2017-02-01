My Sweet Valentine at Le Boulanger

Bangkok--1 Feb--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels In celebration of Valentine's Day, Le Boulanger dives into the romantic waves of love by offering Valentine themed products for the whole month of February. Join us with your loved ones and sample these amazingly lovely and delicious treats! "In Love Blueberry Verrines" at THB 125 NET "Strawberry Coconut Lover" at THB 125 NET "Love Berry Cake" at THB 540 NET "Raspberry Heart Macarons" at THB 30 NET *Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only *Credit card discount do not apply with this promotion For more details please contact 02 610 0111 Ext. 4130 www.leboulangerbangkok.com

Latest Press Release

