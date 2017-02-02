Anantara Siam Bangkok Valentine Special 1 28 February 2017

Bangkok--2 Feb--Anantara Siam Bangkok

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites you to write a new chapter in your love story. Whisk your loved one away on a romantic escape in the heart of Bangkok. Admire the glistening Bangkok skyline from one of our many luxurious rooms. Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast spread for two. Indulge in a relaxing couple's Thai massage followed by a delectable Mariage Frères Afternoon Tea. For every suite booking, receive complimentary access to the exclusive Kasara Executive Lounge and toast to your love with a delicious aperitivo.

Package includes:

Daily breakfast for two persons

60 minute Thai Massage at Anantara Spa for two persons per stay

Romantic Afternoon Tea at The Lobby

Complimentary access to Kasara Executive Lounge for all suite bookings

Minimum stay of 2 consecutive nights.

Accommodation:

Deluxe room starts from THB 8,180++ per room per night. Book now and stay from 1 – 28 February 2017.

Terms and Conditions:

Rates are subject to a 10% service charge, 7% applicable government tax.

The rates quoted are per night, subject to availability and seasonal variations.

Rates noted above are based on recent currency exchange data. The rate indicated on your confirmation is in the official hotel currency and will be charged at that rate at check-out.

The above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or exchanged for any other service or cash.

Spa treatments can be booked between 10.00 am and 10.00 pm and advance reservation is required.

For more information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2126 8866 or email: reservations.asia@anantara.com or book directly on www.siam-bangkok.anantara.com