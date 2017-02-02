Anantara Siam Bangkok Valentine Special 1 28 February 2017

Anantara Siam Bangkok Valentine Special 1 28 February 2017General Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 16:12
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites you to write a new chapter in your love story. Whisk your loved one away on a romantic escape in the heart of Bangkok. Admire the glistening Bangkok skyline from one of our many luxurious rooms. Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast spread for two. Indulge in a relaxing couple's Thai massage followed by a delectable Mariage Frères Afternoon Tea. For every suite booking, receive complimentary access to the exclusive Kasara Executive Lounge and toast to your love with a delicious aperitivo.
- Daily breakfast for two persons
- 60 minute Thai Massage at Anantara Spa for two persons per stay
- Romantic Afternoon Tea at The Lobby
- Complimentary access to Kasara Executive Lounge for all suite bookings
- Minimum stay of 2 consecutive nights.
