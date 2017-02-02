Spa Cenvarees Rose Infused Ritual for Him and Her

Spa Cenvarees Rose Infused Ritual for Him and HerGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 13:05
Two hours of rose-scented bliss await couples at Spa Cenvaree, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, with the Rose-Infused Ritual for Couples, a spa journey conducted in the privacy of a spa suite for two.
Your 120-minute journey begins with a foot cleansing ritual followed by a bespoke body massage. The next stage, for her, is a signature organic facial, and for him an oriental scalp and foot experience. The journey ends with refreshments in the relaxation lounge.
Spa Cenvaree is set within its own spa village in the resort's jungled water park, and is open from 9.00 hrs to 21.00 hrs. For appointments please contact 038-301234 Ext 4333. E-mail : spacenvareecmbr@chr.co.th Website : www.spacenvaree.com
