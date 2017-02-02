LA VIE CREATIVE FRENCH CUISINE AT VIE HOTEL BANGKOK New Special Winter Menu Presents the Queen of Poultry

LA VIE CREATIVE FRENCH CUISINE AT VIE HOTEL BANGKOK New Special Winter Menu Presents the Queen of PoultryGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 16:14
La VIE – Creative French Cuisine, located on the 11th floor of VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, and a haven for culinary pleasure, adds the touch of true artistry with a new menu welcoming in the new year and featuring the "Queen of Poultry", Poularde de Bresse, which is widely considered one of the best chickens in the world.
Carefully raised under strict standards in eastern France, Bresse Chicken enjoys a fine reputation and has been described as an "aristocrat of modern poultry". Discover its unique an succulent taste in La VIE's new 3-course set menu main course, "Bresse Chicken Two Ways, Perigord Truffle, Caramelized Onion, Winter Medley". This follows upon the perfect starter of "Cream of Jerusalem Artichoke Soup, Thyme Essence". A delightful dessert, "Chocolate Parfait, Chestnut, Blackcurrant, Pear Sorbet", finishes off this fine meal in highly delicious style.
