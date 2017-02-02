7 Days 7 Themes Buffet by the Bay at Edge, Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--2 Feb--Hilton Pattaya

Begin the 2017 with some of your favorite buffets - 7 different themes of lunch & dinner at Edge restaurant, Hilton Pattaya. The well-known buffet serves with a magnificent panoramic view of Pattaya bay.

Lunch buffet

Monday: Tex Mex and More at THB 580 nett per guest

Tuesday: Mediterranean Flavours at THB 580 nett per guest

Wednesday: Burgers & Sandwich, Salads at THB 580 nett per guest

Thursday: Across Asia at THB 580 nett per guest

Friday: Pattaya Seafood at THB 650 nett per guest

Saturday: Weekend BBQ at THB 650 nett per guest

Sunday: Sunday Brunch at THB 1,500 nett per guest

Dinner buffet

Sunday - Thursday: International Dinner Buffet at THB 1,050 nett per guest

Friday: Seafood Extravaganza at THB 1,300 nett per guest

Saturday: Meat Lovers at THB 1,300 nett per guest

Edge restaurant is located on level 14 of Hilton Pattaya, open from 12noon – 2.30pm for lunch buffet, 12noon – 3pm for Sunday Brunch and 6pm – 10.30pm for dinner buffet.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com