Photo Release: New Years Greetings

Bangkok--2 Feb--Chai PR Mr. Jirote Na Nakorn (4th from left), Managing Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently paid a New Year visit as well as presented fruit basket to Mr. Veerasak Pungrassamee (3rd from left), Director General of Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy at the Energy Complex building.

Latest Press Release

My Sweet Valentine at Cocos Cafe Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards Available exclusively only for...

Be Mine Hi Tea Set at Le Boulanger This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost! Limited time offer!...

Valentines Day Set Dinner At Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop...

Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossinis Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017. Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The...

Fifty Shades of Continent Darker (Valentine#s Day) The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package,...

Related Topics