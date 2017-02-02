Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossinis

Bangkok--2 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017.

Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The family-owned winery in the heart of the Chinati Classico region, just 20 minutes from Florence, is renowned for fine Chianti and for starting the Super Tuscan revolution with their Tignanello, which is considered one of the world's greatest wines.

Rossini's talented Sicilian chef and certified sommelier, Chef Gaetano Palumbo has created a special menu to complement a selection of outstanding Italian wines. Guests at the Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner will be welcomed with canapes and Antinori Cuvee Royale Franciacorta DOCG NV, an elegant and expressive sparkling wine.

The first dish on the menu of refined modern Italian cuisine will be rosemary smoked salmon with Parmesan cream, sweet pickled baby onions and onion powder paired with Cervaro Della Sala, Umbria IGT-2013, a crisp white wine with floral aromas and tropical and citrus fruit flavors. Diners will also enjoy carnaroli rice risotto with green peas and braised beef cheek served with Marchese Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva Tenuta Tignanello DOCG 2013, a rounded, full-bodied wine produced from Sangiovese and Cabernet grapes.

A highlight of the evening will be Chef Gaetano's succulent lamb loin with cannellini beans and pancetta to enjoy with the Super Tuscan Tignanello Toscana IGT 2013, ranked number eight in the Top 100 Wines by Wine Spectator magazine and called "an iconic wine." The lamb will also be served with Pian Delle Vigne Vigne Ferrovia Riserva Brunello Di Montalcino 2010, a wine rated 98 points by wine critic, James Suckling, and described as "one of the greatest Brunellos ever made by Antinori." The wine dinner will end with a delicious dark chocolate mousse and coffee granita followed by coffee or tea and sweet treats.

Designed in the style of a Tuscan villa, the award-winning Italian restaurant, Rossini's ensures that diners enjoy a unique and memorable dining experience. Over the years the restaurant has championed some of the world's most accomplished chefs and introduced Bangkok diners to exceptional modern Italian cuisine at its gourmet wine dinners. Diners can also enjoy wines from "primoVino by Rossini's", recipient of the prestigious international "Wine Spectator Award of Excellence" and winner of the coveted "Best International Hotel Wine List".

Join us at Rossini's for our Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017.

The 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner is just 3,800++ Baht per person.

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges. Price excludes 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For reservations, please call 02 6498364 or email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com or visit our Online store for special offer http://www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store