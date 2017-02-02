Valentines Day Dinner Buffet at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

Valentines Day Dinner Buffet at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix SilomGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 16:14
Those in a big-city mood for Valentine's Day celebrations with their special someone will want to book now at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom. The downtown venue in one of Bangkok's liveliest districts makes for a stylish as well as affordable occasion.
The SQUARE's Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 includes one complimentary tabletop rose centrepiece. Among menu highlights will be two foie gras dishes served at table, lamb shank, and assorted seafood on ice including blue crab, shrimp, oyster and New Zealand mussel.
Desserts include pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruits. THB 1,499 net per couple including free-flow red, white and sparkling wines and soft drinks. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount.
