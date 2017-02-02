Valentines Day Dinner Buffet at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

General Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 16:14
Bangkok--2 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom
Downtown is where many romances begin and where the flame of love is often rekindled.
The lights, the excitement – so much about the big city has a special place in people's hearts.

Those in a big-city mood for Valentine's Day celebrations with their special someone will want to book now at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom. The downtown venue in one of Bangkok's liveliest districts makes for a stylish as well as affordable occasion.

The SQUARE's Valentine's Day Dinner Buffet on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 includes one complimentary tabletop rose centrepiece. Among menu highlights will be two foie gras dishes served at table, lamb shank, and assorted seafood on ice including blue crab, shrimp, oyster and New Zealand mussel.

At the buffet's live grill station guests can select Australian beef sirloin in addition to chicken, pork and fish for à la minute preparation.

Desserts include pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruits. THB 1,499 net per couple including free-flow red, white and sparkling wines and soft drinks. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount.

Availability: Tuesday 14 February 2017
Time: 18.00 - 22.30 hrs.
Price: THB 1,499 net per couple | Accor Plus members get 10% discount
Enquiries & Reservations: 02 206 9291-2
Website: http://www.novotelbangkoksilom.com/valentines-day-dinner-buffet/

