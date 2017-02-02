My Sweet Valentine at Cocos Cafe

Bangkok--2 Feb--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels

Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards

Available exclusively only for Valentine's Day, couples can dine for THB 1400 Net per couple.

This includes a free glass of sparkling wine and a box of valentine heart shaped chocolates!

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

Coco's Cafe is open every day from 5.30 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. For information and reservation, please call at 02 610 0111 Ext 4900

Website: www.cocosukhumvit33.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CocosSoi33/