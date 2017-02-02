Valentines Day Set Dinner At Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--2 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop restaurant; it will definitely be an evening to cherish. Enjoy this heavenly culinary experience for 1,200 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong on Tel: 038-621-626 or visit our website at:www.kameocollection.com.