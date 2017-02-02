Unilever Network Congratulates The 1st International Executive Business Associates

Bangkok--2 Feb--Maxima Consultants Mrs.Supattra Paopiamsap, CEO of Unilever Thai Group of Companies recently presided over the congratulatory party for Mr.Jerry and Mrs.Jane Looi for being promoted to the 1st International Executive Business Associate (IEBA), the highest international ranking in Unilever Network. The party was organized by Mrs.Suchada Theeravachirakul, President of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited and took place at Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Seen in photo from left are: 1. Ms.Adisara Wonlopsiri, Unilever Network's Global Strategic Marketing Director & Head of Global Marketing Team 2. Mr.Monchai Dechojarassri, Unileveer Network's Managing Director 3. Mrs.Jane Looi 4. Mr.Jerry Looi 5. Mrs.Supattra Paopiamsap 6. Mrs.Suchada Theeravachirakul

Latest Press Release

My Sweet Valentine at Cocos Cafe Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards Available exclusively only for...

Be Mine Hi Tea Set at Le Boulanger This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost! Limited time offer!...

Valentines Day Set Dinner At Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop...

Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossinis Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017. Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The...

Fifty Shades of Continent Darker (Valentine#s Day) The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package,...

Related Topics