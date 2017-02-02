Valentines Day Buffet Dinner At Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--2 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On 14 February, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. bring your sweetheart to the No.43 Italian Bistro for a romantic Valentine's Day Buffet Dinner. To mark this day of love our chefs will prepare a fantastic buffet dinner with all your favourite international and Thai dishes, plus a selection of delectable desserts. Enjoy this tempting culinary experience for 950 Baht net per person, with a 50% (off) discount for children under 12.

More details are available from Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong on Tel: 038-804-844 or visit our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.