Photo Release: Seagate Thailand welcomes U.S.-based San Diego State University students during their study tour at the Teparuk plant

Bangkok--2 Feb--Sugar Smart PR Jeffrey Nygaard, Senior Vice President, Global Heads Operation (back row, middle) and Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager (back row, 3rd from right) jointly represent Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited in welcoming 24 Business Major, Undergraduate students from the U.S.-based San Diego State University. This plant visit is part of a short-term study abroad program. In this visit, Seagate Thailand management briefs students about the operational strategies of the multinational corporations in the Southeast Asia region as well as presents its state-of-art manufacturing processes.

