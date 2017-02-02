Experience Delicious Tamarind Creations at Hilton Pattaya

Experience Delicious Tamarind Creations at Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 12:23
Savor the fresh taste of seafood with tamarind at Flare restaurant, 'Stir-fried Lobster with Tamarind Sauce' priced at THB 1,750 and 'Tuna and Scallop Ceviche with Spicy Tamarind Sauce' priced at THB 550. Experience a selection of premium delicious dishes with a fascinated atmosphere at Flare restaurant, located on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.
Enjoy Thailand's favorite unique flavor of Tamarind. Presented in a selection of dessert and light snacks such as Pandan Chiffon Cake, Cashew Caramel and Tamarind Tart, Cheese & Tamarind Mousse, Panna Cotta with Tamarind Jelly and Tamarind Chicken Empanadas. Price starts from THB 130 nett. Choose your favorite items at Drift, level 16 every day from 11am – 11pm.
Indulge in a panoramic view of Pattaya bay at Horizon with a mouth-watering dessert, 'Cashew and Tamarind Tart with Ice-cream'; sweet cashew tart comes together with sour tamarind ice-cream at THB 400. Visit Horizon rooftop restaurant & bar on level 34 from 6pm-11pm.
