Experience Delicious Tamarind Creations at Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--2 Feb--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya invites you to enjoy a variety of delicious creations featuring 'Tamarind', the ingredient of February.

Savor the fresh taste of seafood with tamarind at Flare restaurant, 'Stir-fried Lobster with Tamarind Sauce' priced at THB 1,750 and 'Tuna and Scallop Ceviche with Spicy Tamarind Sauce' priced at THB 550. Experience a selection of premium delicious dishes with a fascinated atmosphere at Flare restaurant, located on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.

Enjoy Thailand's favorite unique flavor of Tamarind. Presented in a selection of dessert and light snacks such as Pandan Chiffon Cake, Cashew Caramel and Tamarind Tart, Cheese & Tamarind Mousse, Panna Cotta with Tamarind Jelly and Tamarind Chicken Empanadas. Price starts from THB 130 nett. Choose your favorite items at Drift, level 16 every day from 11am – 11pm.

Indulge in a panoramic view of Pattaya bay at Horizon with a mouth-watering dessert, 'Cashew and Tamarind Tart with Ice-cream'; sweet cashew tart comes together with sour tamarind ice-cream at THB 400. Visit Horizon rooftop restaurant & bar on level 34 from 6pm-11pm.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or visit Pattaya.hilton.com