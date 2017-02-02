Bangkok--2 Feb--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit managed by AccorHotels

This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost!

Limited time offer! Available from February 11 – February 14th 2017 only!

For THB 249 Net per person

Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

*Credit card discount do not apply with this promotion

For more details please contact 02 610 0111 Ext. 4130

Website: www.leboulangerbangkok.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leboulangerbangkok/