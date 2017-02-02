Pizza Promotion Buy 1 Get 1 Free Every Wednesday At Cafe Kantary Kad Farang, Chiang Mai

Bangkok--2 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On every Wednesday, from now until 31 March 2017, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Cafe Kantary Kad Farang, Chiang Mai invites you to enjoy an Extravaganza Pizza Promotion "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" !!!, with a choice of six flavours: Parma Ham Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Affogata Pizza, Smoked Salmon Pizza and Seafood Pizza. The ingredients are quality, the pizza is thin, crispy, fresh daily.

More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or Tel. 0-5344-1559 or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

