Be Mine# Valentine#s Dinner at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

#Be Mine# Valentine#s Dinner at Pullman Pattaya Hotel GGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 11:02
Enjoy a four-course set dinner for two, including a toast of sparkling wine under a candlelit dinner. For an extra special moment, guests can book our romantic cabanas or choose to dine on the sandy beach with a five-course set dinner and a bottle of sparkling wine. Another option for guests that want to take Valentine's Day to the next level, guest may choose to dine on a private terrace of our Aisawan Spa pavilion overlooking Pattaya Bay, with a six-course set dinner and a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne.
Latest Press Release
Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards Available exclusively only for...
This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost! Limited time offer!...
On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop...
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017. Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The...
The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package,...