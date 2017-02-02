Be Mine# Valentine#s Dinner at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Bangkok--2 Feb--Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

On February 14th, celebrate the Valentine's Day at The Beach Club Restaurant with exclusive beachfront locations and a cool private area.

Enjoy a four-course set dinner for two, including a toast of sparkling wine under a candlelit dinner. For an extra special moment, guests can book our romantic cabanas or choose to dine on the sandy beach with a five-course set dinner and a bottle of sparkling wine. Another option for guests that want to take Valentine's Day to the next level, guest may choose to dine on a private terrace of our Aisawan Spa pavilion overlooking Pattaya Bay, with a six-course set dinner and a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne.

All Valentine's diners will get a complimentary photo shoot and one voucher to enjoy a High Tea set for two at the Chill Out Bar.

The Beach Club Restaurant candlelit dinner:

THB 4,600 net/couple with a toast of sparkling wine

Beachfront 'Be Mine' Valentine's Dinner:

THB 6,400 net/couple with a bottle of sparkling wine

Aphrodisiac dinner at Aisawan Spa;

THB 12,900 net/couple with a bottle of Louis Roederer

Book now before it's all gone… at +66 38 411 940-8 or email us at h7540-re@accor.com