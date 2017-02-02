Photo Release: Donation for Bowin Sub-district Police Station

Bangkok--2 Feb--francomasia Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL, donated security equipment such as cones, reflectorized vests and traffic wands to the Bowin Police Station in Sriracha, Chonburi to support the community's police officers and volunteers program. This contribution is in line with WHA Group's CSR project to help the community reduce the number of road accidents and deter crime during long holidays.

