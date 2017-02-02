DESIGN YOUR LOVE @ PULLMAN ON VALENTINES DAY 2017

#DESIGN YOUR LOVE @ PULLMAN ON VALENTINES DAY 2017General Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 11:35
Lavish love, lavish buffet. Atelier restaurant presents a sumptuous spread of international cuisines and sensational seafood. Highlights include seafood delicacies grilled and on ice, luscious desserts including chocolate fountain, and much more. THB 3,999 net per couple including one bottle of sparkling wine. Also complimentary chocolate lollipop and flower. Served 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.
Put some Spanish emoción into Valentine's Day with a five-course dinner designed by Executive Chef Pedro Carrillo. THB 3,499 net per couple including one bottle of sparkling wine. Also complimentary chocolate lollipop and flower. Served 6.00 p.m. to midnight.
