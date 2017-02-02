DESIGN YOUR LOVE @ PULLMAN ON VALENTINES DAY 2017

Bangkok--2 Feb--PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Love is in play and very much up to you at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit this Valentine's Day.

Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit presents a playground of love where you can enjoy the most romantic day of the year with three distinct venue choices for a Valentine's to remember:

ATELIER

Lavish love, lavish buffet. Atelier restaurant presents a sumptuous spread of international cuisines and sensational seafood. Highlights include seafood delicacies grilled and on ice, luscious desserts including chocolate fountain, and much more. THB 3,999 net per couple including one bottle of sparkling wine. Also complimentary chocolate lollipop and flower. Served 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

(15% early bird discount for pre-paid bookings made before 10 February 2017. Accor Plus members receive 25% discount.)

TAPAS Y VINO

Put some Spanish emoción into Valentine's Day with a five-course dinner designed by Executive Chef Pedro Carrillo. THB 3,499 net per couple including one bottle of sparkling wine. Also complimentary chocolate lollipop and flower. Served 6.00 p.m. to midnight.

(15% early bird discount for pre-paid bookings made before 10 February 2017. Accor Plus members receive 25% discount.)

INBLU BAR

No one special on Valentine's Day? Don't be blue. Instead head to InBlu bar's Single's Mingle party featuring live music, DJ and party games.

Special offer for ladies: one complimentary glass of sparkling wine when arriving between 6.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m.

Free entry all night. Party hours: 6.00 p.m. to midnight.

For enquiries and reservations, please phone: 022044000.