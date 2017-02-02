La VIE en Rose - Romantic Valentine Dinner inspired by Michelin Star Chefs at La VIE Creative French Cuisine

Bangkok--2 Feb--VIE Hotel Bangkok

Enjoy the perfect evening with the one you love at La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, and a tantalizing special Valentine's set dinner tasting menu of fabulous dishes inspired by the Michelin Star Chefs regularly hosted at our acclaimed restaurant, this 14th February 2017.

Share Valentine's Day in an elegant atmosphere designed for romance, with candlelight, soft piano music and a complimentary mini bottle (200 ml) of sparkling Spanish Cava Rose per couple, as you set the evening glowing with the mystery of love.

The menu for our special Valentine's Day Set Dinner begins with a succulent Lightly Poached Tsarskaya Oyster, Champagne Sabayon; moving on to Roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Coconut and Cauliflower, Truffle Emulsion; a perfectly prepared 45 ?C Tasmanian Ocean Trout, Avocado, Blood Orange, Coriander; and Breast of Muscovy Duck, Salt-baked Celeriac, Cassis.

Linger over a delightful "Rouge" Raspberry, Rose and Lychee dessert with your sweetheart discover the meaning of sharing bliss together.

The 5-course Valentine's Day Set Dinner is THB 5,000++ per couple (Limited seating).