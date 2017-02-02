La VIE en Rose - Romantic Valentine Dinner inspired by Michelin Star Chefs at La VIE Creative French Cuisine

La VIE en Rose - Romantic Valentine Dinner inspired by Michelin Star Chefs at La VIE Creative French CuisineGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 17:12
Enjoy the perfect evening with the one you love at La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, and a tantalizing special Valentine's set dinner tasting menu of fabulous dishes inspired by the Michelin Star Chefs regularly hosted at our acclaimed restaurant, this 14th February 2017.
Share Valentine's Day in an elegant atmosphere designed for romance, with candlelight, soft piano music and a complimentary mini bottle (200 ml) of sparkling Spanish Cava Rose per couple, as you set the evening glowing with the mystery of love.
The menu for our special Valentine's Day Set Dinner begins with a succulent Lightly Poached Tsarskaya Oyster, Champagne Sabayon; moving on to Roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Coconut and Cauliflower, Truffle Emulsion; a perfectly prepared 45 ?C Tasmanian Ocean Trout, Avocado, Blood Orange, Coriander; and Breast of Muscovy Duck, Salt-baked Celeriac, Cassis.
Latest Press Release
On every Wednesday, from now until 31 March 2017, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Cafe Kantary Kad Farang, Chiang Mai invites you to enjoy an Extravaganza Pizza Promotion "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" !!!, with a choice of six flavours: Parma Ham Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Hawaiian...
Enjoy the perfect evening with the one you love at La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, and a tantalizing special Valentine's set dinner tasting menu of fabulous dishes inspired by the Michelin Star Chefs...
Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel's Executive Chef has gone all colourful for the New Year and come up with his own special recipe dishes featuring delicious colourful Thai rice noodles with 2 kinds of rich, creamy curry served with an...
Hanuman Bar at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok presents a delightful new afternoon tea dedicated to chocolate lovers. This magnificent new 'Chocolate Confession' Afternoon Tea is available at Hanuman Bar every afternoon throughout March 2017. It is a...
La VIE – Creative French Cuisine, located on the 11th floor of VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, and a haven for culinary pleasure, adds the touch of true artistry with a new menu welcoming in the new year and featuring the "Queen of...