The Sound of Jazz with Veronica Nunn Live at The Living Room

The Sound of Jazz with Veronica Nunn Live at The Living RoomGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 12:13
Born and raised in Arkansas, she grew up listening to jazz, soul and gospel, and moved to New York in 1978 to immerse herself in the Big Apple's jazz scene, singing at clubs all over Harlem, Greenwich Village and 54th Street.
Jazz Times Magazine said Veronica "…can make the stale sound fresh, the familiar sound arresting," while renowned jazz critic, Stuart Troup, said "Veronica Nunn has an unmistakable sound, a rich timbre at once intimate and reserved. Perfect time and remarkable vocal control make her ballads and fast tempos equally intriguing. And can she swing!"
At The Living Room, Veronica will perform with the sensational Randy Cannon Group. Renowned for his power-packed performances, Randy's mesmerizing piano playing is complemented by the outstanding drummer Willard Dyson and Thailand's leading bass player, Therdsak Wongvichien.
Latest Press Release
Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards Available exclusively only for...
This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost! Limited time offer!...
On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop...
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017. Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The...
The Continent Hotel has a bevy of outstanding romantic packages to take advantage of this February 14. It all starts off in Medinii, the award-winning sky dining concept Italian restaurant on the 35th floor. Here, with the Shades of Italian package,...