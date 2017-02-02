The Sound of Jazz with Veronica Nunn Live at The Living Room

Bangkok--2 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

From February 7 to April 1, we welcome American jazz vocalist, Veronica Nunn for her debut performance at The Living Room.

Born and raised in Arkansas, she grew up listening to jazz, soul and gospel, and moved to New York in 1978 to immerse herself in the Big Apple's jazz scene, singing at clubs all over Harlem, Greenwich Village and 54th Street.

Her beautiful voice has been described as reminiscent of early Carmen McRae and Sarah Vaughan.

Jazz Times Magazine said Veronica "…can make the stale sound fresh, the familiar sound arresting," while renowned jazz critic, Stuart Troup, said "Veronica Nunn has an unmistakable sound, a rich timbre at once intimate and reserved. Perfect time and remarkable vocal control make her ballads and fast tempos equally intriguing. And can she swing!"

At The Living Room, Veronica will perform with the sensational Randy Cannon Group. Renowned for his power-packed performances, Randy's mesmerizing piano playing is complemented by the outstanding drummer Willard Dyson and Thailand's leading bass player, Therdsak Wongvichien.

Veronica Nunn and the Randy Cannon Group will perform Tuesday - Thursday from 21.15 hours onwards and every Friday and Saturday from 20.45 hours onwards.

Don't miss Veronica Nunn, only at The Living Room!

The Living Room – It Simply Swings!

For more information, please contact 02 6498353 or email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

An entertainment fee of 300 Baht per person from 20.30 hours.