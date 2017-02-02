Photo Release: Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin celebrated the Fascinating Chinese New Year

Bangkok--2 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin David Martens, General Manager (5th right) and management of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin celebrated Chinese New Year with an eye-opening ceremony and lion dance, followed by paying respect to the spirit houses of the resort. Over 200 guests celebrated the welcoming to the Year of the Rooster with a grand buffet dinner, live music by the "Bangkok Connection Band" and a spectacular human pyramid by the Lion Dance group.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand welcomes U.S.-based San Diego State University students during their study tour at the Teparuk plant Jeffrey Nygaard, Senior Vice President, Global Heads Operation (back row, middle) and Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager (back row, 3rd from right) jointly represent Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited in welcoming 24 Business Major, Undergraduate...

My Sweet Valentine at Cocos Cafe Wine and dine with your love in elegant style this Valentine's day. Indulge in on our splendid International buffet with special focus your favorite dishes from different countries! Buffet starts from 18.30 PM onwards Available exclusively only for...

Be Mine Hi Tea Set at Le Boulanger This Valentine, treat your lover to our special "Be Mine" Hi-Tea Set at Le Boulanger. Indulge yourself with an existing range of items from our Uni Hi-Tea set, along additional valentine themed products added on at absolutely no cost! Limited time offer!...

Valentines Day Set Dinner At Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel invites you to fall in love again over a fabulous five-course set dinner while being serenaded with live music under a canopy of stars at our open-air rooftop...

Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossinis Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok invites you to a memorable 4-course Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Rossini's on Thursday February 16, 2017. Marchesi Antinori is one of the most famous wine producers in Italy. The...

Related Topics