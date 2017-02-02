A magnificent afternoon delight for Chocolate lovers At Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok--2 Feb--Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Hanuman Bar at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok presents a delightful new afternoon tea dedicated to chocolate lovers. This magnificent new 'Chocolate Confession' Afternoon Tea is available at Hanuman Bar every afternoon throughout March 2017.

It is a fantastic opportunity for guests and visitors to indulge in their favourite afternoon delights. The selections include chocolate-chip orange scone, tasty macadamia-studded chocolate fudge pound cake,Malt whisky &Guanaja chocolate petite pot, and mouthwatering Valrhona chocolate pralines from France.

These delicious chocolate delights are complemented by an equally amazing selection of savory items such as corned beef hash quiche, truffle-scented mushroom quiche, pulled lamb steamed rye roll and much more. A selection of tea blends and coffees is also available as part of this impressive Hanuman Bar variation of traditional English afternoon tea.

'Chocolate Confession' Afternoon Tea set is served daily at Hanuman Bar from 14:00 – 17:00 hrs. on 1 to 31 March and is priced at THB 800++ per set.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call +66 (0) 2 162 9000 or

email hanumanbar.siambangkok@kempinski.com