CELEBRATION OF LOVE ON VALENTINES DAY AT LA GRITTA

CELEBRATION OF LOVE ON VALENTINES DAY AT LA GRITTAGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 10:21
La Gritta, the Italian restaurant at Amari Phuket, is organising a romantic dinner for guests who are looking for a wonderful dining venue overlooking Patong Bay to treat a loved one on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017, at 19:00 until midnight. Chef Patrizia from Rome, Italy, has crafted a tantalising five-course menu, including Canadian lobster medallion and Hokkaido scallop, Radicchio salad with crab meat and Stracchino cheese, Langoustine's creamy risotto, veal tenderloin or sea bass fillet, and raspberry parfait, for two. Guests will also enjoy the special Valentine's cocktail, as well as tea and coffee, to complete the night. Moreover, there will be a Valentine's gift to say "thank you" for selecting La Gritta on this special occasion.
