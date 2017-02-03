CELEBRATION OF LOVE ON VALENTINES DAY AT LA GRITTA

General Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 10:21
Bangkok--3 Feb--Amari Phuket

La Gritta, the Italian restaurant at Amari Phuket, is organising a romantic dinner for guests who are looking for a wonderful dining venue overlooking Patong Bay to treat a loved one on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017, at 19:00 until midnight. Chef Patrizia from Rome, Italy, has crafted a tantalising five-course menu, including Canadian lobster medallion and Hokkaido scallop, Radicchio salad with crab meat and Stracchino cheese, Langoustine's creamy risotto, veal tenderloin or sea bass fillet, and raspberry parfait, for two. Guests will also enjoy the special Valentine's cocktail, as well as tea and coffee, to complete the night. Moreover, there will be a Valentine's gift to say "thank you" for selecting La Gritta on this special occasion.

The price of a dinner per couple is 4,600 THB++. To include a bottle of Prosecco, the price of a dinner is 6,300 THB++, or to include a bottle of Champaign, the price of a dinner is 8,500 THB++.
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made until 14 February 2017.
For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7629 2697,
email lagritta@amari.com, or visit www.lagritta.com
and https://www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket.
Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Latest Press Release

Baked Oyster Tapas at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef...

ภาพข่าว: BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015

สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions...

Its 2017 And This Is Why Its Time for Your Online Tourism Marketing to Get Real

Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar...

New Zealand Lamb Shank at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King Power

Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as...

#Cheers to the two of you package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge...

Related Topics

Italian restaurant Romantic Dinner Valentine?s Day CELEBRATION Amari Phuket restaurant Valentine?s Valentine February Italian