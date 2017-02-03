CELEBRATION OF LOVE ON VALENTINES DAY AT LA GRITTA

Bangkok--3 Feb--Amari Phuket

La Gritta, the Italian restaurant at Amari Phuket, is organising a romantic dinner for guests who are looking for a wonderful dining venue overlooking Patong Bay to treat a loved one on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017, at 19:00 until midnight. Chef Patrizia from Rome, Italy, has crafted a tantalising five-course menu, including Canadian lobster medallion and Hokkaido scallop, Radicchio salad with crab meat and Stracchino cheese, Langoustine's creamy risotto, veal tenderloin or sea bass fillet, and raspberry parfait, for two. Guests will also enjoy the special Valentine's cocktail, as well as tea and coffee, to complete the night. Moreover, there will be a Valentine's gift to say "thank you" for selecting La Gritta on this special occasion.

The price of a dinner per couple is 4,600 THB++. To include a bottle of Prosecco, the price of a dinner is 6,300 THB++, or to include a bottle of Champaign, the price of a dinner is 8,500 THB++.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made until 14 February 2017.

For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7629 2697,

email lagritta@amari.com, or visit www.lagritta.com

and https://www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket.

Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand