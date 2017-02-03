Four Delicious Ways to Say I Love You For Valentines Day at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Bangkok--3 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

This Valentine's Day on Tuesday February 14 love will flow around with fabulous and romantic dining experiences at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

• Rossini's – "His and Her" Menu of Modern Italian Cuisine

Rossini's enchanting Tuscan villa setting is the perfect venue for an unforgettable night of romance, fine dining and exceptional wines. Sicilian Chef Gaetano Palumbo has created a special "His and Her" menu with highlights such as seared Wagyu rib eye with black truffle, baby artichokes for him, and carnaroli rice risotto with Boston lobster, white asparagus and nduja for her.

The "His & Her" menu at Rossini's is just 8,000++ Baht per couple

• basil – An Unforgettable Dinner of Authentic Thai Cuisine

On Valentine's Day, spice up your love with an unforgettable dinner of authentic Thai cuisine at the new basil. Chef Kesinee's set menu will include spicy oyster salad, chicken and coconut milk soup flavored with galangal, southern prawn curry with crispy rice, and more.

The Valentine's Day Thai set menu at basil is 4,000++ Baht per couple

• The Sala – Valentine's Day Dining Under the Stars

The tropical poolside garden at The Sala is a beautiful venue for a memorable Valentine's Day dinner under the stars. Treat your special one to a Surf 'n' Turf sharing plate for two with succulent beef medallions and lobster thermidor accompanied by roasted root vegetables and forest mushrooms casserole.

The Valentine's Day Dinner Under the Stars at The Sala is 3,400++ Baht per couple

• DID – Valentine's Day Dine in the Dark

On Valentine's Day, Dine in the Dark invites romantic couples to step out of their comfort zone for

a unique dining experience. At the fun dinner, couples can choose from a four-course meat or vegetarian menu.

The Dine in the Dark Valentine's Day set menu is 3,700++ Baht per couple

This Valentine's Day on Tuesday February 14, show your sweetheart how much you care. Surprise her with a romantic dinner at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit!

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges.

