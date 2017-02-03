Four Delicious Ways to Say I Love You For Valentines Day at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Four Delicious Ways to Say I Love You For Valentines Day at the Sheraton Grande SukhumvitGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 16:21
Rossini's enchanting Tuscan villa setting is the perfect venue for an unforgettable night of romance, fine dining and exceptional wines. Sicilian Chef Gaetano Palumbo has created a special "His and Her" menu with highlights such as seared Wagyu rib eye with black truffle, baby artichokes for him, and carnaroli rice risotto with Boston lobster, white asparagus and nduja for her.
On Valentine's Day, spice up your love with an unforgettable dinner of authentic Thai cuisine at the new basil. Chef Kesinee's set menu will include spicy oyster salad, chicken and coconut milk soup flavored with galangal, southern prawn curry with crispy rice, and more.
The tropical poolside garden at The Sala is a beautiful venue for a memorable Valentine's Day dinner under the stars. Treat your special one to a Surf 'n' Turf sharing plate for two with succulent beef medallions and lobster thermidor accompanied by roasted root vegetables and forest mushrooms casserole.
