Photo Release: Tesco Lotus wins Priceza Top Grocery Retailer 2016 Award for its home grocery online shopping platform

Bangkok--3 Feb--Tesco Lotus Tesco Lotus was voted the Top Grocery Retailer 2016 by more than 800,000 users of Priceza, Thailand's number one price comparison and shopping search engine. The Priceza Awards were handed out to brands and companies with outstanding e-commerce services. Tesco Lotus Shop Online is an online home grocery shopping platform available both via the web and mobile application, offering more than 20,000 product items including fresh food. Home deliveries are fast and efficient, while customers also have several secure and convenient payment options.

