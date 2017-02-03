Korean Cuisine Festival at Cuisine Unplugged Pullman Bangkok King Power

Korean Cuisine Festival at Cuisine Unplugged Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 16:55
Celebrate the month of love with the Korean Cuisine Festival from Thursday 16th- Monday 20th February 2017 as Cuisine Unplugged at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to taste the truly authentic fare of Korean maestro Chef Jang Bo- Ik from the Hotel Grand Ambassador Seoul in South Korea (associated with Pullman). We can guarantee the highest quality of enticing options unmatched by other Korean restaurants in Bangkok as Chef Jang uses only the finest ingredients seamlessly combined with his innate expertise in cooking. Why not come and enjoy our already renowned seafood buffet in Bangkok alongside supremely delicious Korean dishes such as authentic Bibimbap, An Sim Nu Bi A Ni and Chef Jang's signature specials.
In addition, our Bangkok city hotel brings you a Korean cultural exhibition in The Junction, the new lobby by Pullman, encompassing many interesting items including stunning Korean costumes, a Korean culinary tools exhibition, traditional Korean statues and much more to discover from The Land of the Morning Calm.
- 2016 Feb: F&B Mission for Korean Food Festival at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for 1 week period
- 2009.09~ Current: Grand Ambassador Seoul:
- 2009.08 Korean Food Demonstration in at Korea Food Culture Arts :
- 2007.01~2009.06 Traditional Korean Food Restaurant: Norang Jeogori
- 2006.01~2006.12 Western Restaurant: Bistrodi
- 2002.07 Craftsman Cook, Koran Food
- 2002.05 Craftsman Cook, Western Food
