Korean Cuisine Festival at Cuisine Unplugged Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--3 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Celebrate the month of love with the Korean Cuisine Festival from Thursday 16th- Monday 20th February 2017 as Cuisine Unplugged at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to taste the truly authentic fare of Korean maestro Chef Jang Bo- Ik from the Hotel Grand Ambassador Seoul in South Korea (associated with Pullman). We can guarantee the highest quality of enticing options unmatched by other Korean restaurants in Bangkok as Chef Jang uses only the finest ingredients seamlessly combined with his innate expertise in cooking. Why not come and enjoy our already renowned seafood buffet in Bangkok alongside supremely delicious Korean dishes such as authentic Bibimbap, An Sim Nu Bi A Ni and Chef Jang's signature specials.

In addition, our Bangkok city hotel brings you a Korean cultural exhibition in The Junction, the new lobby by Pullman, encompassing many interesting items including stunning Korean costumes, a Korean culinary tools exhibition, traditional Korean statues and much more to discover from The Land of the Morning Calm.

Lunch buffet from 11.30 – 14.30 hrs.

THB 1,250 net per person

Dinner Buffet from 18.00 – 22.30 hrs.

Weekday dinner buffet: THB 1,500 net per person

Weekend dinner buffet: THB 1,700 net per person (incl. additional BBQ seafood)

Sunday Brunch on 19 February 2017 from 12.00 – 15.00 hrs.

THB 1,750 net per person (food only)

THB 2,300 net per person (including beverages)

King Power and Accor Plus members get 10% discount

For reservation, please call 02 680 9999

Chef Jang Bo-Ik Experience

2016 Feb: F&B Mission for Korean Food Festival at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for 1 week period

2009.09~ Current: Grand Ambassador Seoul:

Job duty: Team Leader/ Menu development and operate for restaurant Korean A la Carte, Banquet Korean Course Menu, Banquet Lunch Box and etc

2009.08 Korean Food Demonstration in at Korea Food Culture Arts :

2007.01~2009.06 Traditional Korean Food Restaurant: Norang Jeogori

Job duty: Team Leader

2006.01~2006.12 Western Restaurant: Bistrodi

Chef Jang Bo-Ik Certificates