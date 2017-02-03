Nine West Introduces A Very Valentines Collection

Nine West Introduces A Very Valentines CollectionGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 11:49
Love at First Sight… Nine West from U.S.A. presents new fashion items 'Nine West's Heart Collection', ideal of special gifts for Valentine's Day for your valentine's chic and smart ladies. Take a pick on Nine West's Heart collection made by faux pebbled leather with heart pattern either printed heart, heart craft stitching leather on the navy, red and white combination such as Baldree Shoulder Bag, Reana Heart Tote, Treasures Wallet, Speakup Pointed Toe Flats and etc.
Baldree Shoulder Bag – strap is adjustable to 12" or 22".you can use it as a shoulder bag or a cross body bag. In addition to its roomy interior, it has a separate outside zipper compartment with an inside slip pocket. 7"H x 10 1/12" W x 4 1/2" Price at 5,500 Baht.
Reana Heart Tote – Perfect size with two section room: one zippered and one with magnetic snap closure. There's plenty of room for an iPad(R) and one of two slip pockets is designed to accommodate smartphones as large as the 6S. 11 1/2"H x 16"W x 5" Price at 4,900 Baht.
Special Promotion! for purchasing on Nine West's Heart collection up to 10,000 Baht, get one FREE limited edition Nine West heart leather keychain valued of 1,900 Baht during February 10-14, 2017 at Nine West Siam Paragon and Nine West Central Plaza Lad Prao. For details, simply call at Tel 02-658-1428.
Latest Press Release
Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef...
สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions...
Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar...
Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as...
'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge...