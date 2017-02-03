Nine West Introduces A Very Valentines Collection

Bangkok--3 Feb--Maxima Consultants

Love at First Sight… Nine West from U.S.A. presents new fashion items 'Nine West's Heart Collection', ideal of special gifts for Valentine's Day for your valentine's chic and smart ladies. Take a pick on Nine West's Heart collection made by faux pebbled leather with heart pattern either printed heart, heart craft stitching leather on the navy, red and white combination such as Baldree Shoulder Bag, Reana Heart Tote, Treasures Wallet, Speakup Pointed Toe Flats and etc.

Baldree Shoulder Bag – strap is adjustable to 12" or 22".you can use it as a shoulder bag or a cross body bag. In addition to its roomy interior, it has a separate outside zipper compartment with an inside slip pocket. 7"H x 10 1/12" W x 4 1/2" Price at 5,500 Baht.

Reana Heart Tote – Perfect size with two section room: one zippered and one with magnetic snap closure. There's plenty of room for an iPad(R) and one of two slip pockets is designed to accommodate smartphones as large as the 6S. 11 1/2"H x 16"W x 5" Price at 4,900 Baht.

Treasures Wallet - easy-to-carry wallet is loaded with great features. It has two sections with snap closure, for eight charge cards, two I.D. windows, one slip pocket and etc. Price at 3,500 Baht.

Tatiana Pointed Toe Pumps -clean, simple lines create a stunning silhouette, defining a trend-savvy pointy toe pump set on a sky-high, leg-lengthening 4" heel. Price at 5,900 Baht.

· Speakup Pointed Toe Flats – classic style of pointed toe flats with padded insole for all day comfort leather. Price at 4,900 Baht.

Special Promotion! for purchasing on Nine West's Heart collection up to 10,000 Baht, get one FREE limited edition Nine West heart leather keychain valued of 1,900 Baht during February 10-14, 2017 at Nine West Siam Paragon and Nine West Central Plaza Lad Prao. For details, simply call at Tel 02-658-1428.