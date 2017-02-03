Chefs Gets Fruity at Scarlett Wine Bar Restaurant!

Bangkok--3 Feb--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G

From 1st February until 31st March, chefs at Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant get fruity and celebrate the bounty of French grown apples and pears. Using the finest produce from renowned Mouneyrec Brothers fruit merchants, the special seasonal menu will feature a selection of delicious main dishes and desserts.

The Mouneyrac family has been supplying the best quality apples and pears for three generations. Sourced from farmers across France, the company chooses fruits that reflect regional terroir, good farming practice, diversity of varieties and flavour.

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant will recreate a traditional French market stall to display the bountiful harvest apples and pears that will be used in the creative starters, mains and desserts. The stall will showcase Belchard, a rustic apple, golden yellow in colour with a superbly sweet and scented flesh, crisp and tart Granny Smith apples, deliciously juicy, Conference pears often used in desserts and more.

Menu highlights will include decadent starters of poached lobster with Granny Smith apple and celeriac rmoulade, pan-seared foie gras with poached Passe Crassane pear in red wine, carpaccio seabream with Royal Gala apple jelly and tartar. Diners can also enjoy main dishes of pork tenderloin caramelized Belchard apple with calvados and almond crumble and succulent duck breast pan-seared Conference pear with honey and Szechuan pepper. There'll also be snow fish with Comice pear scales and a salted butter pure. End the night with a choice of desserts including pain perdu roast Chantecler apple and beer sherbet, Scarlett Clochard apple lover and Belle Hlne Conference pear.

With its elevated 37th floor setting, trendy decor, exquisite cuisine and impressive wine list, Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is the perfect venue for relaxed evenings while dining and enjoying a stunning city backdrop. Guests can choose to dine alfresco on the terrace or with air conditioned comfort at the stylish restaurant and bar.

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is open every day from 6pm – 1am. For reservations, please call 02 352 4000, 096 860 7990, email scarlettbkk@randblanb.com or visit our Facebook atwww.facebook.com/Scarlettwinebarbangkok.