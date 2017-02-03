Experience Yin Yoga at Angsana Laguna Phuket

Bangkok--3 Feb--Angsana Laguna Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket is delighted to announce the arrival of Yoga Instructor Arnell (Daniel) Garcia who will introduce "Yin Yoga" to the resort. Invigorate the mind, body and soul with a complimentary group yoga session that runs from Thursdays to Mondays from 8.30 am – 5.30 pm. Private classes and Kids Yoga are also available.

Born in Philippines, Daniel was professionally trained and certified in Way, a European Academy for Yoga and Holistic Health affiliated with Yoga Alliance International, USA. "Meditation balances our body and mind and is an integral part of life. Beginners who join their very first yoga lesson might not know how to practice or execute any poses after classes but meditation can be done anywhere and anytime. Yin Yoga offers a more meditative approach with a physical focus. Yoga practitioners will try to access the deeper tissues and many of the postures focus on areas that encompass a joint. As one ages, flexibility in the joints decreases and Yin Yoga is a wonderful way to maintain that flexibility" said Daniel Garcia, Yoga Instructor.

With the arrival of Daniel, Angsana Laguna Phuket invites our guests to enjoy complimentary group session or private session chargeable at THB 800++ every Thursday to Monday from 8.30 am – 5.30 pm at Yoga Studio facing a tranquil lagoon. Yoga for kids and prenatal Yoga is also available at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Contact Fitness Centre at 076 – 358 500 for more enquiries.