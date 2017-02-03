ภาพข่าว: BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015

กรุงเทพฯ--3 ก.พ.--บีเอสไอ กรุ๊ป สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ประสบความสำเร็จในการผ่านการตรวจรับรองคุณภาพ ISO 9001:2015 จากสถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ตลอดระยะเวลาที่ผ่านมาทาง ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ได้มีการปรับแผนการทำงานให้สอดคล้องตามมาตรฐานนี้ ซึ่งนอกจากจะมีการตรวจติดตามเป็นระยะเพื่อให้มาตรฐานเป็นไปตามเกณฑ์ที่ตั้งไว้แล้วยังเน้นการพิจารณาบริบทองค์กรอีกด้วย จากความสำเร็จในครั้งนี้สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความมุ่งมั่นที่จะพัฒนากระบวนการทำงานให้อยู่ในมาตรฐานระดับสากลและให้มีประสิทธิภาพอย่างต่อเนื่องและยั่งยืนไปพร้อมๆกัน

