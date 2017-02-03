BISCOTTI PRESENTS ELEGANT CARNIVAL DE VENICE DINNER 18 - 28 February 2017

BISCOTTI PRESENTS ELEGANT CARNIVAL DE VENICE DINNER 18 - 28 February 2017General Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 15:35
Anantara Siam Bangkok is proud to present Carnival de Venice at Biscotti from 18 - 28 February 2017, the festivities will unfold every evening with exquisite Italian food inspired by ingredients hailing from Venice, the home of the Carnival.
Diners can choose dishes from an a la carte menu or a specially-created Degustation menu for the occasion. A la carte dishes start from a reasonable THB 270++ whilst the Degustation menu is priced at THB 2,400++ per person. Indulge in "Yellow Tail" Tuna Carpaccio with a green apple sauce or homemade Fettucine with Duck ragout made with the freshest ingredients. For those with a sweet tooth, the Veneziane alla Crema e Fruitti Canditi is sure to entice.
The carnival is an annual cultural event in Venice, mostly known for the traditional masks worn throughout. This historic event starts in February each year with visitors from all over the world. This year you can celebrate at Anantara Siam Bangkok hotel, bringing an Italian tradition to Thailand.
Latest Press Release
Celebrate the month of love with the Korean Cuisine Festival from Thursday 16th- Monday 20th February 2017 as Cuisine Unplugged at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to taste the truly authentic fare of Korean maestro Chef Jang Bo- Ik from the Hotel...
This Valentine's Day on Tuesday February 14 love will flow around with fabulous and romantic dining experiences at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. • Rossini's – "His and Her" Menu of Modern Italian Cuisine Rossini's enchanting Tuscan...
SMART LAB, Faculty of Engineering, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) achieved numerous international innovation awards. It is revealed that the growth of health and medical research dramatically increased nearly 100% and be lining...
InterContinental Bangkok's signature Fireplace Grill and Bar restaurant is marking its half century milestone anniversary with the visit of legendary 2-star Michelin Chef Jean-Marc Banzo this 1st and 2nd March, who will be presenting a six-course French...
Anantara Siam Bangkok is proud to present Carnival de Venice at Biscotti from 18 - 28 February 2017, the festivities will unfold every evening with exquisite Italian food inspired by ingredients hailing from Venice, the home of the Carnival. Exquisite...