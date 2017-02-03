BISCOTTI PRESENTS ELEGANT CARNIVAL DE VENICE DINNER 18 - 28 February 2017

Bangkok--3 Feb--Anantara Siam Bangkok

Anantara Siam Bangkok is proud to present Carnival de Venice at Biscotti from 18 - 28 February 2017, the festivities will unfold every evening with exquisite Italian food inspired by ingredients hailing from Venice, the home of the Carnival.

Exquisite Venetian Ingredients

Diners can choose dishes from an a la carte menu or a specially-created Degustation menu for the occasion. A la carte dishes start from a reasonable THB 270++ whilst the Degustation menu is priced at THB 2,400++ per person. Indulge in "Yellow Tail" Tuna Carpaccio with a green apple sauce or homemade Fettucine with Duck ragout made with the freshest ingredients. For those with a sweet tooth, the Veneziane alla Crema e Fruitti Canditi is sure to entice.

The carnival is an annual cultural event in Venice, mostly known for the traditional masks worn throughout. This historic event starts in February each year with visitors from all over the world. This year you can celebrate at Anantara Siam Bangkok hotel, bringing an Italian tradition to Thailand.

Each evening, dinner will take place from 6.00 pm. - 10.30 pm. Add a fine Italian wine from our extensive cellar to enhance your carnival experience.

Book your Carnival de Venice dinner now. For more information or reservations please contact biscotti.asia@anantara.com or call +66 (0) 2 126 8866.