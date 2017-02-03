Three Romantic Dining Destinations on Valentines Day at Angsana Laguna Phuket

Three Romantic Dining Destinations on Valentines Day at Angsana Laguna PhuketGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 09:57
Spread the love this Valentine's Day at Angsana Laguna Phuket with three romantic Destination Dining experiences. Choose a quiet and intimate dinner at Bodega & Grill or Baan Talay, before proceeding to celebrate Valentine's Night at a 'Bubble Valentine's Party' at XANA Beach Club, Phuket's premier party venue overlooks Bangtao Bay on 14th February 2017.
Enjoy a five course menu of contemporary Italian cuisine pairing with wine at Bodega & Grill Restaurant with at THB 3,500++ per person for food and wine pairing and THB 2,900++ for food only. Or share a special meal with your loved one with a tantalizing four course set menu of traditional Thai cuisine under candlelight at Baan Talay Restaurant at only THB 1,900 per person.
For some fun and music to round off your night, XANA Beach Club is bringing nightlife back to its roots, with DJ Vadim Almazov and DJ ViKi Love. XANA's Bubble Valentine's Party kicks off at 8pm and entry is THB 300, including a free bubbly drink for singles and a special bubbly bottle for couples.
