Romantic Evenings Start and finish here at Cape Racha Hotel

Bangkok--3 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 14th February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to celebrate your Valentine's Night with our delicious set dinner, all prepared with love and served in a warm, cosy atmosphere. Every couple will receive two glasses of Golden Bellini sparkling wine and a heart-shaped box of rich chocolates. Enjoy this romantic evening for 650++ Baht per person.

More details are available from Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha on Tel: 038-314-288 or by visiting our website at:www.capecollection.com.