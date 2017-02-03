Its 2017 And This Is Why Its Time for Your Online Tourism Marketing to Get Real

Its 2017 And This Is Why Its Time for Your Online Tourism Marketing to Get RealGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 13:08
Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar series for tourism marketers
WHEN Google switched its algorithm to semantic search in 2013 it began to clear away dodgy SEO practices and leveled the playing field for small operators and destinations. It made it easier for small businesses to create an honest strategy to rank well online in Google and the search engines.
Today, tourism businesses and destinations therefore have the opportunity to rank well for their ideal customer in Google's organic search results – as long as they commit to building online trust, reputation and authority over time.
Relevance and trust are the new currencies in town. They have given travel businesses and destinations opportunities that we are unlikely to see again. It's like being at the beginning of time once more, a time when tourism businesses can not only survive online, but thrive.
However, there's no quick fix. If you want to be on the first page of your ideal customer's Google search – as MyTravelResearch.com has done for the terms "travel research" in certain regions – you have to be consistent in your online marketing. This means consistency in branding and content marketing. Post relevant, good quality content and post often.
For visual content don't think you need to spend big money on video production. You don't. Videos uploaded from smart phones are often deemed more 'authentic'. For example see "Whale of a Time" or "Who are Roo Looking At?" at http://www.news.com.au/travel/australian-holidays/tourism-australias-favourite-social-media-posts-of-2015/news-story/1ec3b7a4183886142db1cf5e5e474e66.
Importantly, to achieve a strong online presence in the brave new world of semantic search all the above elements have to work together. Remember, travel related content is the most watched content on YouTube. In western countries people spend about 13 hours doing online research before making a travel purchase (22 hours in China).
People everywhere are perplexed and overwhelmed by the abundance of digital marketing choice. If customers are confused by your brand, search engines will be too. So focus your online branding, messaging and be consistent.
* MyTravelResearch.com will launch free webinars where they teach destination marketing organisations and tourism businesses the methodology to successfully implement the five-step tourism marketing system. The webinars start 28 February. Find out more at http://www.mytravelresearch.com/5-step-tourism-marketing-system/.
