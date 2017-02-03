Show a Whole Lot of Love on Valentines Day at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--3 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

On the 14th February 2017, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok invites you to make the day special with a selection of delicious dishes at two of our finest restaurants - Blue Sky Bar and Dining and Don Giovanni Italian Restaurant.

• Blue Sky Bar and Dining set the scene for a romantic date on the 24th floor, with stunning night views and a six-course set dinner which features dishes made for sharing such as cannelloni rolls; moon U.S. scallops with truffle oil; crab-meat ravioli with lobster sauce; Wagyu filet with truffle mashed potato or Scottish salmon and chocolate lava cake with fresh berries.

• Don Giovanni is also creating a romantically-themed four-course dinner, served to the sounds of love songs performed live by a professional pianist. The sumptuous range of dishes include marinated oysters and Akami tuna tartar with sour caviar cream dressing; pan-fried foie gras with apple mousse; scallop ravioli; oven-baked Boston lobster or aged beef fillet with roasted root vegetables and chocolate and raspberry mille feuille with vanilla ice cream.

Available from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs, prices per couple start at just THB 8,000++ at Blue Sky and THB 7,500++ at Don Giovanni, and include a mini bottle of champagne plus gifts. Prices are also subject to a 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

*To secure your booking for Valentine's Day, please call: 02-541-1234 ext.4151