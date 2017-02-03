Show a Whole Lot of Love on Valentines Day at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Show a Whole Lot of Love on Valentines Day at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 11:30
On the 14th February 2017, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok invites you to make the day special with a selection of delicious dishes at two of our finest restaurants - Blue Sky Bar and Dining and Don Giovanni Italian Restaurant.
• Blue Sky Bar and Dining set the scene for a romantic date on the 24th floor, with stunning night views and a six-course set dinner which features dishes made for sharing such as cannelloni rolls; moon U.S. scallops with truffle oil; crab-meat ravioli with lobster sauce; Wagyu filet with truffle mashed potato or Scottish salmon and chocolate lava cake with fresh berries.
• Don Giovanni is also creating a romantically-themed four-course dinner, served to the sounds of love songs performed live by a professional pianist. The sumptuous range of dishes include marinated oysters and Akami tuna tartar with sour caviar cream dressing; pan-fried foie gras with apple mousse; scallop ravioli; oven-baked Boston lobster or aged beef fillet with roasted root vegetables and chocolate and raspberry mille feuille with vanilla ice cream.
Available from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs, prices per couple start at just THB 8,000++ at Blue Sky and THB 7,500++ at Don Giovanni, and include a mini bottle of champagne plus gifts. Prices are also subject to a 10% service charge and 7% government tax.
Latest Press Release
Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef...
สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions...
Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar...
Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as...
'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge...