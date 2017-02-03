Seafood Steak Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

Bangkok--3 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

The SQUARE restaurant presents a new dinner buffet promotion combining seafood-on-ice delicaciesand premium meat selections.

Every day from December 2016 through February 2017, our Seafood & Steak Dinner Buffet will include seafood-on-ice highlights oyster, fresh shrimp, New Zealand mussel and steamed blue crab, while a special grill station will be sizzling delicious cuts of Australian beef sirloin, chicken, pork and fish.

A rotating menu, meanwhile, will feature scrumptious dishes such as stir-fried blue crab with curry powder, baked New Zealand mussel with cheese and garlic, and spicy salmon salad. You also can choose from our tempting desserts including pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruit.

Served every evening from 18.00-22.30 hrs. at THB 1,199 net per person including free-flow soft drinks.

Come 2 Pay 1 offer is available to all guests who book directly with the hotel. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount.

If you're a true seafood and meat lover, don't miss out a chance to come and try our delightful Seafood & Steak Dinner Buffet. This is literally a delicious way to wrap up your evening!

Availability: Every day from December 2016 - February 2017

Time: 18.00 - 22.30 hrs.

Price: THB 1,199 net per person | Come 2 Pay 1

Enquiries & Reservations: 02 206 9291-2

Website: http://www.novotelbangkoksilom.com/offers/seafood-steak-dinner-buffet/