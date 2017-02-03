Seafood Steak Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

Seafood Steak Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix SilomGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 10:47
Every day from December 2016 through February 2017, our Seafood & Steak Dinner Buffet will include seafood-on-ice highlights oyster, fresh shrimp, New Zealand mussel and steamed blue crab, while a special grill station will be sizzling delicious cuts of Australian beef sirloin, chicken, pork and fish.
A rotating menu, meanwhile, will feature scrumptious dishes such as stir-fried blue crab with curry powder, baked New Zealand mussel with cheese and garlic, and spicy salmon salad. You also can choose from our tempting desserts including pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruit.
